The sports director in conference with the new signings: “We are happy with the market, we want to change gear compared to the past”

“Pjaca is a very talented player, he has personality on the pitch and humility in training. This will be a very important season after a career hindered by injuries. It will be the right year for him. Pobega has earned everything with sweat, he deserves to have arrived in a large square, his humility will take him far. We needed someone with his physicality and ability to integrate ”. Sporting director Davide Vagnati thus presents two of Torino’s new signings at a press conference, after a transfer market that had a decisive acceleration in the final days, and explains the strategies and objectives of the club.

MARKET FOR TURNING – “We are all happy with how the market has closed – says Vagnati – and with the efforts made by our president, but the word now belongs to the field. In the last days of the transfer market, Toro has given an important message: despite the difficulties we have taken quality players because we want to make a change. We need to have a different season than the last two, we need to change gear ”.

BELOTTI, THERE IS NO HURRY – The diesse also spoke of Belotti’s renewal and interest in Messias: “We see Andrea every day, he cares a lot at Torino and is an exceptional person, but we must focus only on our season. The results will be decisive for everyone’s future. There must be no hysteria, it will happen more often that we come closer to the expiration of the contract. Messias we followed him but I had the feeling that we would not have concluded, for this reason I already had the high level plan B, Praet ”.

THE TURN OF MARKO – Pjaca arrives at Toro to put a career full of injuries and difficulties behind him: “My favorite role is that of left winger, there I feel more at ease on the pitch. I hope this is the right year. I spoke to the coach and there was no need to convince me, I already knew him and Toro, which is a historic square, I’m sure I can do well here. I understand the diffidence of the fans for my past at Juve but I am here to give my best for this team. Torino did not finish where they deserved last year, we aim to do better ”.

AMBITION GRENADE – Pobega comes from Spezia (but is owned by AC Milan) and when he doesn’t sweat he dedicates himself to books on Economics (he’s in his second year): “I chose Torino, because it’s a historic and ambitious club. I was born as a midfielder of insertion, break and restart, depending on the matches I can adapt and work on other aspects, I have to improve in the dribble and in the management of the moments. I will try to make a great physical contribution. I’ve never played play continuously, I should work on it but anything can be done. Every year I come with the same mentality, to grow and improve ”.

