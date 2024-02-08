University of Turin, 138 students asked for help from an anti-violence centre. “Phenomenon on the rise”

At the University of Turin they register hundreds of complaints made by studentsall for sexual harassment. A case which, however, apparently is shrouded in “a veil of silence“. This is what Paola Maria claims Towers, professor of sociology and contact person for the university's anti-violence desk. “Girls, don't be afraid, come forward and report it. All the tools exist to assist you, protect your anonymity and punish those responsible – explains Torrioni to La Stampa. 138 women contacted us and they stopped to talk to the operators present in our office on the Campus. Of these, 43 requested a first hearing while those actually taken care of by our desk, i.e follow every week from a legal or psychological point of view, there are 28“, he adds.

Read also: Elkann with Mattarella and Giorgetti. 500 million to save Mirafiori and Pomigliano

Read also: Blinken meets Netanyahu. Hamas comes up with a plan for a ceasefire

The students – continues La Stampa – told of harassment coming from professors, laboratory technicians and classmates. But above all, explains the teacher, the affair “has raised a veil of silence that we cannot ignore. Reports of this type, even when they arrive anonymously, they must be taken very seriously. However, it is equally important to make students understand that our university has long organized itself to facilitate communication when certain episodes occur.” The university always protects privacy: “Those who turn to our operators have complete protection. This affair, however, lights a beacon that we cannot ignore: even from our findings we must admit that the phenomenon has become widespread and this requires a very severe approach by the university”.