Five workers were run over and killed by a train around midnight at Brandizzo station on the Turin-Milan line.

turin, train overwhelms workers — The railway maintenance workers they were at work on the tracks and have been run over by a locomotive handling the wagons. Two other workers, who were working nearby, managed to avoid the locomotive ea escape without sustaining injuries. Both were rescued by paramedics and hospitalized in shock, together with the train driver, who was driving with a second colleague in the cab. The Ivrea prosecutor’s office, competent for the area, has opened an investigation.

The five victims, Kevin Laganà, Michael Zanera, Giuseppe Sorbillo, Giuseppe Saverio Lombardo, Giuseppe Aversa, they were between the ages of 22 and 52. According to the first findings of the investigators, the train, bound for Turin, was traveling at 160km/h. The two colleagues who managed to save themselves, busy working nearby, were only grazed by the locomotive and were unharmed: among them also the foreman. The train consisted of the engine and eleven carriages. From images recorded by video surveillance cameras of the station, the Ivrea prosecutor counts on being able to acquire important details. See also Video: fans are murdered in a terrifying fight and the game is suspended

investigations in progress — The workers, according to a note from Rete Ferroviaria Italiana, were employed by an external contractor in Borgo Vercelli and were run over by a train not in commercial service who was traveling on track 1, in the direction of Turin. Ambulances for first aid and the carabinieri they have have intervened on the spot carried out the first investigations. The dynamics of what happened, the note continues, is being examined by the competent authorities and by Rete Ferroviaria Italiana which expresses “profound pain in the face of what happened and extends its condolences and closeness to the families of the deceased workers”.