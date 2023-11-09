Turin, the record-breaking cycle path. The municipality’s own goal goes around the web

Does discuss there bicycle lane shortest in the worlda stretch of sun 7 and a half meters. The work was built in Turin and the case went around the web. The mini cycle path – we read in La Stampa – on the corner with via Livorno is located halfway, on a loose pedestrian platform from nearby sidewalks. In the previous block the new cycle path exists and stretches for hundreds of metres, in the next one it does the same. Why, then, was it drawn like that in that section? The point is that it is located on a dock that is not easy to manage. Reason: the presence of a kiosk, which prevented the trail from being traced on the platform itself, and of a Sadem bus stop, which made it impossible to do so on the roadside. The meaning of that mini stretch is to give continuity to the cycle path present before and after, so that cyclists can follow it even where it is not designed.

Seven and a half meters long, just under one and a half wide. The new cycle path in Piazzale Umbria, a segment in which the course of the same name crosses Via Livorno, in the San Donato district, is all here. It consists of a short red stripe, made of draining material, surrounded by the stones of the pedestrian platform on which it is designed, the west side of the square. Translated: it is a disconnected stretch, both on one side and on the other, from the other segments of the two-wheel lane. The restyling of Corso Umbria had been achieved thanks to Pon Metro funds. In particular, the stretch between via Fagnano and via Capua was involved. An operation that immediately had fueled controversy for replacing plants along roadsides.

