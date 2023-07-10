Philadelphia was the setting for Turin’s first training session in the 2023-2024 version. This morning, at ten o’clock sharp, the grenades set off on their new adventure: the four goalkeepers on the secondary pitch, all the others on the main pitch. Ivan Juric was among the first to arrive in the early morning: blue shorts and shirt with the golden bull on his chest. Whistle of order and in an instant he kicked off his third consecutive season at the helm of Toro.

from good morning to sanabri

The grenades gathered a few minutes before 9, an hour before training began. Group breakfast, all together, in the Filadelfia’s internal restaurant, then greetings when returning after the holidays and a welcome speech by Juric. The first to peep out from around Philadelphia were Alessandro Buongiorno, Perr Schuurs and Koffi Djidji. Completing the lineup of defenders were Bayeye, Zima and the young N’Guessan and Desole who came up from the youth teams. Among the four goalkeepers, the Romanian Popa stands out, one of the new faces of the season, together with Gemello and the youngsters Brezzo and Servalli. There were midfielders Ilkhan and Kone, back from loans from Sampdoria and Frosinone. First training session for full-backs Antolini and Dembele, protagonists in the last Spring season. The battery of forwards and attacking midfielders is large: Karamoh, Radonjic, Warming and Verdi returning from loans, Seck, the young Savva and Njie and striker Tonny Sanabria. Just Sanabria greeted the new season on social media with a “We’re back”. All the others will arrive over the weekend and finally, in the training camp in Pinzolo, the Azzurrini Bellanova, Pellegri and Ricci will leave. To welcome the twenty-three players called up, there were the operational director Alberto Barile, the technical director Davide Vagnati and the collaborator of the technical area Emiliano Moretti.