Nikola Vlasic is a Torino footballer. Two weeks before the start of the championship, the club of president Urbano Cairo formalizes the big shot of a buy campaign conducted in grand style. After the addition of the right winger Bellanova, the purchase of the midfielder Tameze and the arrival of the young goalkeeper Popa, the grenade club drops its fourth entry into the fifth week of the transfer market. Today the long pressing exerted on West Ham by the director of the grenade technical area, Davide Vagnati, took shape. From day one, Vlasic has always been the first choice to give further depth to the Torino trocar. Tonight, in the club’s headquarters it was possible to toast: the goal was achieved.

Torino bought Vlasic outright from West Ham. President Urbano Cairo wanted to make this further effort, also taking the field personally during the negotiations, to make a technical project even more solid and strong which, in this way, sees Torino present at the start of the next championship with very good credentials. Juric is holding a squad that has improved in all departments, and made even more competitive by the fact that none of his key players from last season have been sold. In the previous championship, Vlasic was a regular: he played 34 games, scored 5 goals and signed 6 assists. Toro embraced him again in the morning (he began his medical examinations at 8 o’clock at the Sports Medicine Institute of Turin), and in the evening he was already in the dressing room to get back in contact with the team. History can begin again.