Turin, the LGBT event in the church causes an uproar in the diocese

A parish Of Turin is in turmoil for the initiative of parish priest to host a event connected to the world LGBTQ+. On a rampage there are especially the faithful related to the group”pro life and family“, which in addition to the person in charge of the church of Santa Maria Maggiore in the municipality of Poirinothey also take it out on the archbishop Of Turin who did not intervene in the matter. “We are baffled and alarmed – say the faithful and reported by La Verità – by the initiative promoted, with the theme “Love in its forms and expressions: sexuality, emotions, feelings. Lgbtq+, between knowledge and respect” with the relator the parish priest Don Domenico cravero“consultant in sexology”.

“It leaves us, however, even more baffled and sincerely surprised – the pro-lifers continue – the silence by Monsignor Robert RepoleArchbishop of Turinto which we appealed with two official letters, before the conduct of the event same. The only answer received was that the archbishop “was informed“, but we had no further feedback nor the slightest commitment to an intervention that instead appeared coherent and dutiful. Don Cravero’s initiative has dividedamong the parishioners there are also those who are a favor of similar events to raise awareness of diversity and address a such a delicate subject.

