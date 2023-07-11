Torino has announced a new numbering for the next Serie A championship. The number 10 shirt, which has always been considered a symbol in football and which is often assigned to one of the most talented players in the team, will be worn in the 2023/24 season from Nemanja Radonjic. The Serbian attacking midfielder was redeemed by Marseille and is preparing to experience his second season in the shadow of the Mole. Last season, the first for him in the grenade, he wore number 49 on his shoulders but from today he will wear a much more important number like 10. A year ago this number was always worn by a Serbian footballer, namely Sasa Lukic. After the January sale of the midfielder born in 1996 to Fulham, however, this number remained without an owner; at least until today because Radonjic got this privilege. Below is the tweet from the official Torino account announcing the ex Benfica’s number change to fans.