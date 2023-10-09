Turin, dies after accusing his wife of murder. But the woman is acquitted: “The victim told lies”

Ettore Treglia, a 50-year-old found dead in 2021 in Turin, was not killed by his wife, ended up on trial on charges of murder but acquitted “because the fact does not exist” last July. Now the reasons for the sentence have emerged which closed the legal case against the widow, on whose position, according to what was reconstructed by The printwas a message that the victim would have sent to her lover before losing her life: “If they find me dead, call the police, it was my wife.” The acquittal in the Court of AssisE would be driven by “a principle of civility, even before that of law” in the face of doubts of such proportions as to make a conviction impossible. Ettore Treglia, as reconstructed, would have been suffering from a tumor and was dependent on alcohol. For the judges, the hypothesis of “a death caused by previous pathologies or intoxication” is more credible than the hypothesis of a crime.

READ ALSO: Milan, pedestrian dies hit by an ATM bus while crossing on the crossing

The widow has always declared her innocence, strongly reiterating that she did not kill her husband. According to the woman’s version, the couple allegedly argued before she went to bed: “He demanded sexual intercourse and I rejected him. When I went to sleep he was still alive.”

The Court of Assizes would have followed the contours of one life, that of Ettore Treglia, immersed in a “context of continuous mystifications, falsehoods and blatant exaggerations”: the man would have told lie after lie, even in those messages sent to his lover before dying.

Subscribe to the newsletter

