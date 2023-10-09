Ettore Treglia, from Turin, was found dead on 5 April 2021 in an apartment in the San Donato district. Before dying he had written a message to his lover: “If they find me dead it was my wife”, sending the widow to trial. But for the judges there are too many doubts to condemn the woman and, instead, the hypothesis of a natural death prevailed. “Acquittal is an act of civility”, this is the motivation of the president of the assize court.

According to the reasons for the sentence released a few days ago, it may have been a mix of alcohol, anxiolytics and cannabis that killed the man. But also their consequences, such as the difficulty in changing position to be able to breathe better (positional asphyxia). Or again due to a previous heart problem, which no one has been able to ascertain. But also for a rare case of “vagal stimulation”, that is, a receptor that slows down the heartbeat and can sometimes stop it completely.

“Principles of civility, even before that of law, require us to pronounce a sentence of acquittal when faced with a doubt of such proportions”. Thus the president of the assize court Alessandra Salvadori closes the reasons that led, last July 3, to decree the not guilty of Gaia P., the widow. The woman had been accused of the murder of her husband, Ettore Treglia, after his lover had shown the police that disturbing message. But there are too many uncertainties also because the victim had told too many lies: “He does not appear to be a reliable person – explain the judges – the many stories lead us to believe that he was a man inclined to invent, lie, exaggerate reality and that precisely in the same conversation in which he made accusations against his wife, made other clearly untrue statements”.