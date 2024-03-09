It was supposed to be the taxi ride that would have saved his life, unfortunately humanity has failed. Fortunately, this man from Mali and regularly transplanted to Turin, was still able to reach the hospital. Kanda, a bricklayer of Malian origins, who arrived in the Piedmontese capital about ten years ago, must reach the Molinette Center for a transplant. He had been waiting for the phone call for months, the hospital “has a compatible kidney” for the operation. He is very happy, he finally sees the end of his health problems. He takes a taxi, but upon arrival in Corso Bramante, Kanda – writes the Corriere della Sera – realizes that he only has 15 euros in his pocket, 6 less than the cost of the trip. “I told the taxi driver that I would go to the ATM to withdraw money, but I couldn't find any working nearby – he says -. At that point I went back and asked the man to wait longer. I thought about going to the counter inside the hospital, but he replied that he had to go back to work and left. And my backpack with credit cards, IDs and all my medical records remained in the back seat.”

The 50-year-old managed to reach the Molinette transplant center – with another taxi – and a few hours later entered the operating room. The surgery seems to have been a perfect success. Now, Kanda is hospitalized in intensive care where on Monday he received a visit from an officer from the local police command of San Salvario. In fact, the officers found his backpack in the street, not too far from the structure. “There will be investigations to understand what happened, but it seems likely to me that the taxi driver abandoned him on the street when he realized that Kanda had left his luggage in the car,” hypothesizes Rosario Cutri, former consultant of the International Training Center of UN in Turin.