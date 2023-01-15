La Spezia – Gotti and the Spezia, the mission is the same: achieve five consecutive useful results. A record to try to target on the difficult field of Turin. The start of 2023 with a taste for a draw allowed the Ligurians to keep the gap on the red zone of the standings unchanged, but now the championship is in full swing.

Luca Gotti knows that the moment is delicate. Spezia has shown that they are playing, and well. Now we need to materialize. Worth the possible approach of the salvation train led by Sampdoria, with Hellas Verona and Cremonese to follow. To do this, the coach relies on the usual 3-5-2. Dragowski confirmed in goal, immediately called to overtime in last Sunday’s match against Lecce. In front of him the first of the two news of the day: Jakub Kiwior, fresh from fluctuating performances, starts from the bench. Instead of him Caldara, assisted by Nikolaou and Amian. In midfield the second. With Holm and Reca on the wing, it was Agudelo who moved alongside Ampadu and Bourabia. On the other hand, confirmed Gyasi and Nzola.

Same game idea, but different positions for Ivan Juric. His Turin lines up on the field with a 3-4-2-1. Vanja Milinkovic-Savic is in goal. Three-way defense with Djidji, Schuurs and Buongiorno. Singo and Vojvoda are the wingers, while Lukic and Ricci act in the center of the field. Finally, Vlasic and Miranchuk have the task of assisting the lone striker Sanabria.

Two side notes. The first: both new signings from the last week at Spezia, Zurkowski and Esposito, have been called up. The second: beware of the danger of disqualification. There are six players banned among the eaglets: Nzola, Gyasi, Holm, Bastoni, Ampadu and Nikolaou. A serious risk in view of the January 22 match against Rome.