From our correspondent Mario Pagliara

The show is all in store. To open the dance we think Lukic, the encore is served by Radonjic (on an assist from Lukic). Then Pellegri also participates in the party for the trio. It’s a story with many firsts: first goal for Lukic with the captain’s armband, grenade debut for Radonjic with the satisfaction of the goal (and they also cancel another one for Sanabria offside). Torino starts the season with the right attitude, eliminating Palermo (alive only in the first half hour) from the Italian Cup with a 3-0. At the sixteenths the grenades will find the surprising Cittadella that killed Lecce.

RUNNING BULL – It took the first Toro of the season a good half hour to melt, sketch out his usual plays and raise the center of gravity just enough to trigger some of the typical mechanisms of Juric football. In the middle of the game we saw a bull in the running-in phase, then stretched out in the second part of the race. Palermo is still without a coach, even if the agreement with Corini is now close, he does what he can and shows himself organized and jaunty in the first half hour, but the whole technical gap emerges over the distance. After nine minutes, Milinkovic’s providential backlash is needed to prevent the grenade from capitulating: Lukic’s mistake in midfield, Floriano flies away, Brunori serves as he tries a shot on which the Serbian goalkeeper gets there. At 17 ‘Elia takes advantage of the slow start of the grenade, reaching the ball and chain from the midfield right into the grenade area. The last quarter of an hour of the first half signals the start of the growth of the Bull. The two main opportunities for the grenade arrive, both on Radonjic’s feet: on the 36th minute the Serbian’s free descent, who then shoots in the stands with his right foot (his strong foot) despite having the door wide open in front of him. At 45 ‘a double step by Radonjic finished with a diagonal of a breath to the side. See also TV rights, Serie A on Eleven Sports for the next three years

SHOW IN SERBO – At the start of the second half the first conclusion is from the Sicilians (3 ‘): Milinkovic arrives diving on Floriano’s shot. But Toro has now found the field and measures, and only Seck’s imprecision prevents him from finding the way to goal more easily. This advantage, however, comes after nine minutes. Radonjic again creates confusion in the Sicilian area, a rebound accompanies the ball at the edge of the area: Lukic arrives from the rear with a great career, unloading an unstoppable shot for Pigliacelli. The Serbian midfielder finds the goal in his first evening as captain. Palermo is on the ropes, Toro plays loose and five minutes later Radonjic’s doubling (assist from Lukic) is canceled due to the offside position of Sanabria, which emerged after the use of the sideline video. There has been no game for a while, the grenades are in domination. The first acute of Radonjic is only postponed and reaches the half hour. Same movie, Lukic’s cross but this time Radonjic hits his head. Three minutes later there is glory for Pietro Pellegri’s first goal of the season, who has just taken over from Sanabria. Toro closes his first well and is now concentrating on his debut in the championship on Saturday in Monza. See also From Muriel to Dzeko: who scores the most goals from the bench? - Video Gazzetta.it

August 6, 2022 (change August 6, 2022 | 11:30 pm)

