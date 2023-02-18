TURIN. The Extinction Rebellion protest escalated this morning. “During the peaceful occupation of the headquarters Rai in via Cavalli, one of the security guards landed and threatened an activist with a pistol». Environmentalists write it in a note, regarding the blitz carried out in Turin: «No complaints against the guard. The problem is the climate of alarm that has been created in recent months».

The video posted by the environmentalists themselves has gone viral. Some boys are seen trying to enter the building, including one with his back against a partition of the passage, blocked there by one of the security guards, who draws his pistol while intimates: “You have to stay still”.

Turin, security guard threatens Extinction Rebellion with a pistol



“A serious gesture, which occurred in the context of a peaceful demonstration, whose only objective was to underline the need to explain the responsibilities of governments in the worsening of the climate crisis – the environmentalists explain in a note -. A gesture that will not see, however, some legal consequences ». In fact, environmentalists have decided not to denounce the vigilante. “Despite the illegitimacy and gravity of the act, we think it is necessary to give a broader reading of what happened this morning and we will not proceed with any complaint – comments Roberto, the activist involved in the episode -. In recent months, many of the political protests in this country have been reported as violent or aimed at destabilizing the established order. What happened today, even if totally unjustifiable, is therefore the symptom of a climate of alarm and conscious heightening of social conflict”.





Extinction Rebellion had also occupied the entrances of the Turin newspaper offices The Republic And The print, before reaching Rai. They had entered, sitting on the ground, showing a large banner, about ten meters high, and the inscription: “Climate crisis: guilty governments, will you tell the truth?”. The goal was to sensitize the media to report on the climate crisis and “the inaction of the Piedmont Region”.