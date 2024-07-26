Searches underway in the homes of CasaPound militants: hunt for all the attackers of journalist Andrea Joly. Four men already identified and investigated

There Turin Police has been carrying out, since the early hours of the morning, some searches in some houses owned by CasaPound militants. They are all individuals (first two and then four) who are part of the Asso di Bastoni, the Piedmontese headquarters of the far-right group. Last Saturday, they allegedly took part in the Andrea Joly beatingthe journalist of The print beaten by about 7 people because he was making videos at the rally Cellini Streetin the San Salvario district of Turin. The challenge to the decree of searchin fact, is that of aggravated personal injury from the trivial reasons, from the number of people and from having acted to commit the crime of private violence.

The Police and Digos are interested in the clothes worn from the attackers: finding and analyzing them would be equivalent to identify and frame them. In these days they have already been identified two of the participants in the beating (in total it would have been 7 against 1). This is about a 45 year old and a 53 year old already known to the police for their political activity. They were also recognized by the victim, Andrea Joly. According to what he wrote Handlethe two were reported for private violence, personal injury with the aggravating circumstance of the crime committed “to facilitate the activity of organizations, associations, movements or groups” that have among their aims the “ethnic, national, racial or religious discrimination or hatred“.

Today, Tuesday 23 July, they were two more men identified. I’m a 35 year old from Cuneo it’s a 44 year old from Ivrea. Both would have criminal record in various capacities for injuries, violence, damage and unauthorized demonstration. Fundamental for the identification of the tattoos of men and the clothes worn on the evening of the attack. All four people identified have become suspects. The investigation is entrusted to the prosecutor Paolo Scafi and the street where the Piedmont headquarters of CasaPound is located has been sealed off and the hideout searched.

CasaPound invites Andrea Joly to the group’s national party

“We publicly invite the journalist Andrea Joly to a debate on political violence during our National holidayDirection Revolution, from 5 to 8 September in Grosseto”. They wrote it yesterday, Monday 22 July, the members of CasaPound Italia in a note. In practice, they invite the journalist into the wolf’s den who attacked by at least seven militants in the neo-fascist movement because he was doing some video at the rally. “If Joly is not just looking for visibility but wants express his opinions on our movement, we invite you to do it directly with us, showing up at a party and qualifying yourself and without secretly filming also minors present. In these years, our doors have always been open for debates with well-known journalists such as Mentana, Formigli and Sansonetti”, continue the members of Casa Pound.

The extension of the invitation: “Ilaria Salis too”

But they don’t just invite Joly: “We also invite Ilaria Salis that no one has threatened, but that we confirm to consider miserable for hammer-wielding ambushes against political opponents”. They are referring to the controversy over the promotional video of the Turin party, in which Joly also participated, where the former prisoner in Budapest and now MEP for Avs was called in this way by Luke Marsellathe national spokesperson of Casa Pound. “Instead of distorting reality and accusing us of threats, creating a climate of conflict, let’s demonstrate a sense of responsibility. We are not willing to play roles in scripts already seen. If the comparison is inadmissible because it calls into question our very existence, let’s stop pointing the finger at a movement that for twenty years works in the light of the sun, in social, solidarity and culture throughout the national territory”, the note reads.

Hate messages against the attacked journalist

And if most of the representatives politicians denigrate violence and denounce it, citizens forget “good manners”. On social media, especially on Xa series of alarming posts began to appear, such as: “He took a few” or “To those of your editorial staff… they should be taken regardless“. Insults, threats and offenses often coming from fake profiles. There are also those who try to defend the attackers, namely the Casa Pound militants, writing things like and those who opt for conspiracy theories.