As anticipated in the past few hours, Perr Schuurs he will not have surgery on his right shoulder. This news makes Ivan Juric and the Toro fans breathe a sigh of relief because the Dutch defender’s recovery times are significantly reduced. The fear for the whole grenade world was that of losing their number 3 for several months but this hypothesis was rejected today.

Conservative therapy chosen for Schuurs shoulder problem

This decision was announced by the grenade company with a statement on its official website. The note reads that today Schuurs underwent a medical consultation with Dr. Giovanni Di Giacomo and the visit led to the indication of conservative therapy. In this way, the former Ajax will avoid having to undergo a surgical operation that would have taken him away from the playing fields for a long time. The Turin number 3 had gone out in the match against Sampdoria with a problem in his right shoulder after falling on the pitch following a tackle with an opponent. In the following hours it was verified that Schuurs had reported a glenohumeral dislocation. Now that the hypothesis of the operation has been discarded, the Dutch centre-back will be able to take the necessary time to recover better by taking advantage of the break for the World Cup which will last until January 4, the day in which Toro will return to the field to face Verona. A period of stoppage for the defender born in 1999 of about a month and a half is expected.