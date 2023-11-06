The postponement of the eleventh round ends A league Between Turin And Sassuolo . Victory for the Granata who get their second in a row. At the end of the challenge Alessio spoke to the microphones Dionysis . Below are the statements released to DAZN:

“There was a bit of spirit missing, we sent Torino through the net more than Torino itself. We didn’t have a good approach, then we managed to recover it but giving away the second was too heavy. We studied it well, but we did something completely different, and this bothers me, I’m angry. It’s special that we earned six points against Juve and Inter and deservedly so. We have to make mea culpa and try to understand where we are wrong, I do it but we all have to do it, because we are superficial, it is a psychological problem“.