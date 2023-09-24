Turin Rome live streaming, TV and probable lineups of the Serie A match

TURIN ROME STREAMING TV – Today, Sunday 24 September 2023, at 8.45 pm Torino and Roma take the field at the Grande Torino stadium, a match valid for the fifth day of the 2023-2024 Serie A. Where to see Turin Rome live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the match in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Turin and Rome will be visible live on TV on the online platform DAZN. Extensive pre- and post-match scheduled with interviews with the protagonists and in-studio comments with various guests and experts. The Turin Rome kick-off is scheduled for 8.45pm today, Sunday 24 September 2023. In this article we have then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal. Also because, let’s remember, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We’ve seen where to watch Torino Roma on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

TURIN (3-4-2-1): Milinkovic-Savic; Schuurs, Buongiorno, Rodriguez; Bellanova, Ricci, Ilic, Lazaro; Vlasic, Radonjic; Zapata. All. Juric

ROME (3-5-2): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Llorente, Ndicka; Kristensen, Cristante, Paredes, Bove, Spinazzola; Dybala, Lukaku. Coach Mourinho

