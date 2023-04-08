Turin Rome live streaming, TV and probable formations of the Serie A match

TURIN ROME STREAMING TV – Tonight, Saturday 8 April 2023, at 18.30 Turin and Rome take to the field at the Grande Torino stadium, a match valid for the 29th day of Serie A 2022-2023. Where to see Turin Rome live TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Turin and Rome will be visible live on TV on the online platform DAZN. Extensive pre and post match forecast with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. The kick-off of Turin Rome is scheduled for 18.30 today, Saturday 8 April 2023. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal. Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

WHERE TO SEE STREAMING SOCCER MATCHES

Probable lineups

We have seen where to see Turin Rome on TV and live streaming, but who is playing? What are the likely lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

TURIN (3-4-2-1): Milinkovic-Savic; Gravillon, Schuurs, Buongiorno; Singo, Ricci, Linetty, Rodriguez; Vlasic, Miranchuk; Sanabria. Trainer: Ivan Yuric.

ROME (3-4-1-2): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Zalewski, Cristante, Wijnaldum, Spinazzola; pilgrims; Dybala, Abraham. Trainer: Jose Mourinho.

ALL THE NEWS ON SERIES A