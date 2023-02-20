First half all from the grenade brand with the advantage of Sanabria from the penalty spot in the 41st minute. Grigiorossi superior in the second half, with Tsadjout equalizing in the 54th minute and Valeri overtaking in the 74th minute. Singo makes up for it in the 79th minute

A bitter draw. Because the first half had been dominated and the game seemed to be in control, after the lead with a penalty from Sanabria. But Torino can also be proud of the reaction they had when they were down. So, in the end, this 2-2 draw against Cremonese is a two-sided draw: if on the one hand it has the flavor of a wasted opportunity, on the other it bodes well for the grenade in view of the derby on Tuesday 28: the the final match was growing and the seventh place that could be worth Europe at the end of the season is just one point away, where there are Bologna and Juventus. Juric’s team deservedly took the lead at the end of the first with Sanabria (who hadn’t scored at home since January 2022), but in the second half Cremonese had a better approach and overturned the result thanks to Tsadjout first and Valeri then. The angry grenade reaction led to Singo’s equalizer: Toro thus reaches 31 points, while Cremonese goes to 9 and takes a small step forward, even if Spezia’s fourth from last place is ten points behind. See also Cairo: "I didn't agree with the new protocol. We need a Premier-style technical commission"

penalty bull — In Turin Ilic is fully recovered and starts alongside Linetty, while behind Sanabria – given the absence of Vlasic – Miranchuk and Karamoh act. In the Cremona area, lined up with the usual 3-5-2, however, Okereke is in front from the first minute with Tsadjout at his side. The first stages are of study. The ball is in the hands of Toro who tries to break through internally, while the Grigiorossi try to sting on the counterattack. After a quarter of an hour of play, a double grenade flare: a splendid assist from Miranchuk for Sanabria who hooks the ball well but Carnesecchi is good at closing the door for him on the way out. A minute later it was Karamoh who tried from a good position with the ball going over the crossbar. Juric’s team then tries with “breakthrough” actions but still Sanabria, although making itself dangerous, cannot find the right starting point. But the goal was in the air and arrived in the 41st minute from a penalty, due to a clean foul by Sernicola on Ilic. From the disk Sanabria is glacial and displaces Carnesecchi. See also Juric: "Toro, great first half. Europe? Let's give our best"

creme reaction — In the second half Ballardini removes Meité and throws in Felix, switching to a more offensive 3-4-2-1. La Cremonese seems a little more lively and proactive with Benassi shooting weakly from a good position. Shortly after Carnesecchi saves on Karamoh and on the overturning in front – we are in the 54th minute – the equalizer arrives with a great diagonal from Tsadjout on which Milinkovic-Savic can do nothing. Juric tries to shake up his players with a triple substitution: Buongiorno, Radonjic and Singo in, Schuurs, Karamoh and Aina out. But the one in the second half is a humble Toro, who struggles to build the game. And so in the 75th minute I also conceded my second goal, a stone from Valeri from the edge of the area, which Milinkovic Savic could not block. It seems over, but this time Torino have the strength to get up and 5′ later find the equalizer with Singo, able to throw it in after an action on the Rodriguez-Miranchuk axis. In the final there is a grenade siege, but Carnesecchi is able to block everyone in attempts by the hosts. See also 100Km of Champions: Baldassarri and Bartolini beat Rossi and Marini

