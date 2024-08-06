Turin, rapper Shade was attacked and robbed outside his home. He told everything in a video published on social media

The rapper from Turin Shade he was attacked a few steps away from his home in Turin on Saturday evening August 4th. Two individuals grabbed him by the neck and a necklace was stolen from a few suns (it seems 40 euros). The rapper did not suffer serious injuries, but only a few scratchThe 36-year-old artist, with more than 697 thousand followers, has decided to tell on social the attack he suffered. Yesterday evening, Sunday 4 August, in fact, he published a video in which he retraces in detail what happened. He did it in a way that was also ironicsaying that “the paradoxical thing is that nothing happened to me in the last week in Queens, Brooklyn, Harlem where I was filming at any time of the day or night. Return to Italyunder the house: bam!”.

Shade’s Attack Story: THE VIDEO





Shade was attacked on the evening of Saturday 3 August in Turin, right under his home. “These two shady individuals approached me, put me against the wall and one put his hand around my neck and started squeezing hard. At that point, I felt I had the right to throw a punch at him. chestnut in the face just to free me and run away, which I actually did. They started screaming, they tried to trip me. Then they realized that the people started to show upbecause they heard screaming, and they are escaped. One of them managed to snatch the necklace I had around my neck, it must have been worth 40 euros. It was more of an object of sentimental value… I came out of it with some little signs, but I am fine.” The rapper also critically describes the timing of the police: “It took them five minutes to answer me from a switchboard, at least 10 minutes for an operational patrol car. In a situation like this, five minutes is a long time. Imagine if there had been someone chasing me with a knife, goodbye and thank you!”. He concludes by reiterating his good physical condition (“I’m fine”) but comments bitterly: “I’m sorry because we don’t deserve to walk down the street and that these things happen.”