On September 15, the National Cinema Museum in Turin will transform into a galactic outpost, hosting the “Star Wars Experience”, an event for all fans of George Lucas’ saga. Starting at 11 am, the streets of the city center will be the scene of an epic parade: the imperial legions and the rebels of Star Wars will march to the rhythm of the famous soundtrack, creating a unique atmosphere that will transport the audience to a “galaxy far, far away”.

The event, organized in conjunction with the exhibition “Movie Icons. Objects from Hollywood sets”, will see the participation of the 501st Italica Garrison and the Rebel Legion Italian Base, the two official LucasFilm groups recognized internationally for the fidelity and accuracy of their costumes. The extras, who will represent the most beloved icons of the saga, from Darth Vader to Stormtroopers, from X-Wing pilots to Jedi knights, will be available to the public for photos and selfies, and to share their passion for the Star Wars universe.

For those who want to fully immerse themselves in the atmosphere of the event, a reduced ticket is available for those who show up at the Museum dressed in theme. The occasion will also be perfect to visit the “Movie Icons” exhibition, which displays one hundred and twenty original objects from the most famous Hollywood film sets, including some memorabilia related to the Star Wars saga, such as a Stormtrooper helmet, a lock of Chewbacca’s fur and Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber.