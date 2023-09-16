A Frecce Tricolori plane crashed today, September 16, in Turin. The aircraft, being tested for a performance scheduled for tomorrow, lost altitude and crashed into the ground. A video viewed by Republic shows the pilot of the plane, an MB.339, parachuting out of the falling aircraft. The condition of the pilot himself is not currently known. Another person was reportedly involved in the accident.

In the early afternoon, again in Turin, another accident occurred, but of a lesser extent. According to Aeroclub sources, during landing the ex-Yugoslavian jet Galeb “23191” YU-YAH went long, probably due to a brake problem, and therefore during the stopping maneuver the plane turned on itself and then it tilted.

Several emergency vehicles responded to the scene. The two pilots who were on board escaped unharmed. Only damage was reported to the aircraft which was also supposed to participate in tomorrow’s display. A crane is working to recover the plane.