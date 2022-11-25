Turin, the band “P38-La Gang” investigated for instigation to commit a crime. He praised the Red Brigades

For the music band P38-The Ganga group that praised the Red Brigades on stage and whose logo was a red five-pointed star, snaps the hypothesis of instigation to commit a crime.

This morning, Friday 25 November, the Digos of the Turin Police Headquarters and the Ros dei Carabinieri, assisted by the territorial offices of Bologna, Bergamo and Nuoro, implemented four search towards the members of the group, four elements with the stage names of Goshawk, Dad Dimitri, Yung Stalin And Jimmy Penthotal. Indeed, of the ex-group, given that last June they had announced their disbandment after the investigation precisely for apology for the lyrics of some songs with references to the Red Brigades. The four had the habit of showing up with a balaclava; on May 1st 2022, for example, they had performed at the Arci Tunnel club in Reggio Emilia performing songs with references to armed struggle.

In the circumstance, computer material useful for the continuation of the investigations was seized.

