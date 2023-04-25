Sant’Anna Hospital, they remove ovarian tumor weighing 19 kilos and save her

A 54-year-old woman was rescued at the Sant’Anna hospital of the Città della Salute in Turin, where an ovarian tumor of a record size of 19 kilograms was removed. A few weeks ago the patient presented herself for observation by the gynecologists of the Sant’Anna hospital, complaining of a sense of weight and abdominal pain. She knew she had a 7 cm ovarian cyst, apparently free from malignant features, as of 2019. The habituation to chronic pelvic pain led the woman not to do close checks, until the discovery: a voluminous pelvic mass of the maximum dimensions of about 40 centimeters which occupied the entire abdomen.

The normal size of a woman’s ovary is approximately 2 to 4 cm and weighs between 5 and 10 grams. The team of Dr. Saverio Danese, director of Gynecology and Obstetrics 4 of the Sant’Anna hospital, hospitalized the woman with an emergency procedure and performed imaging and serological investigations which confirmed the ovarian relevance of the lesion.

Standard laparotomy, the technique used to remove the ovarian tumor

At that point, the doctors decided for immediate intervention. The technique used was the standard laparotomy, since for this size and volume it is the only one that can allow complete and safe removal. The anatomo-pathological examination carried out confirmed the presence of an ovarian mucinous neoplasm in the first stage. “The possibility of survival at 5 years for ovarian tumors in the initial stages – explain the doctors – is 75 – 95%, while the percentage drops to 40% for tumors diagnosed in a very advanced stage, therefore the integration of diagnostic methods and immediate intervention has markedly changed the patient’s prognosis, restoring her an excellent quality of life. Women should always respect periodic gynecological checks and not underestimate chronic pelvic pain in order not to develop such a voluminous lesion”.

