Turin, 62-year-old on trial for groping a real estate agent defends himself: “I really have a dead hand, my fingers are like claws”

A 62-year-old from Turin was reported by a 60-year-old real estate agent for harassment: the woman accuses him of groping her during an inspection to evaluate his home. But at trial for sexual assault the man defends himself: “I really have a dead hand, my fingers are like a claw.” This would have been due to a trauma suffered to the left limb, but the court reports Not they managed to establish its capacity for autonomous movement.

READ ALSO: She wakes up naked on a restaurant table: sexual assault is being investigated

READ ALSO: Rome, gropes a minor and risks lynching: a Pakistani arrested

Technical consultancy, therefore, and even expert reports from forensic doctors, as well as months of hearings have not yet led to the truth of what happened on that afternoon in June 2020: was the woman touched or just grazed? Was her hand open like a “spoon” or did her fingers pinch? It is known, for a fact, that the alleged victim ran away from that house, which she was considering for sale, screaming “Pig”, in a panic.

Subscribe to the newsletter

