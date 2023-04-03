Toro for the seventh, Sassuolo for the brace. Thousands of motivations for the two youth teams led from the bench by Antonino Asta and Francesco Pedone respectively, who in a few hours will meet in the final of the 73rd edition of the Viareggio tournament, reserved for under 18 teams. program in the evening in Serie A between the teams of Dionisi and Juric: in Tuscany, the grenade and the Emilians will meet to raise the coveted Carnival Cup to the sky. Everyone on the pitch at 3 pm, appointment at the Ferracci stadium in Torre del Lago (Lucca): the final will be broadcast on RaiSport (digital terrestrial channel 58) and will be refereed by Davide Ghersini of the Genoa section, a Serie A whistle blower, with assistants Edoardo Raspollini from Livorno and Alessio Saccenti from Modena.

25 years later

Turin coached by the good Antonino Asta, former captain and lifelong grenade heart, reached the final act thanks to a clear path (one draw and five wins), dragged by his attack that was able to make the difference and made up of captain Vaiarelli, with the talented Capac (candidate for the tournament’s best player award) and the centre-forward Corona. In its history, the grenades have won Viareggio six times, playing ten finals (the last one was twenty-one years ago): shortly, Asta will try to bring the cup to Turin that has been missing since 1998, when Claudio Sala was on the bench. “The boys must enjoy this well-deserved final,” Asta recalled. “Naturally, at this point we want to give the club this long-missing cup.” Sassuolo, on the other hand, is playing for the brace: they are reigning champions at Viareggio. And he is becoming a regular at the finals, having also won it in 2017.