Injury for Ola Aina: the conditions of the outside grenade
During today’s training session, Ola Aina stopped. The winger, fresh from a positive start to the season and the goal found against Udinese, was forced to stop due to an injury. The first tests, reported by the official website of the club, showed a distractive involvement of the left hamstring. The conditions of the Nigerian will be investigated in the coming days to establish the extent of the injury and recovery times.
October 26 – 8:38 pm
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Turin #Ola #Aina #stops #injury #left #hamstring
Leave a Reply