Another comeback and another blow for Turin. In fact, Inter have formalized the permanent transfer of Valentino Lazaro to the grenade. The Austrian full-back, born in 1996, had in fact played last season under the orders of Ivan Jruc, making 25 appearances (23 in the league and 2 in the Italian Cup). In the summer he returned to Inter with whom he trained and now made the definitive move to Toro.