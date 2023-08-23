Inter have announced the sale of the Austrian full-back, who played 25 games with the granata last season
Another comeback and another blow for Turin. In fact, Inter have formalized the permanent transfer of Valentino Lazaro to the grenade. The Austrian full-back, born in 1996, had in fact played last season under the orders of Ivan Jruc, making 25 appearances (23 in the league and 2 in the Italian Cup). In the summer he returned to Inter with whom he trained and now made the definitive move to Toro.
#Turin #official #return #Lazaro #outright
Leave a Reply