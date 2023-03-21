Not only the Masters of the Nitto ATP Finals, Turin will also be the protagonist of the season in May: from 14 to 20 May, on the red clay of the Sporting Press Club, the “Piemonte Open Intesa Sanpaolo” will be played, a premium event in the newly created Challenger 175 category An ideal date for players who, having left the Italian internationals prematurely in Rome, want to prepare for Roland Garros. “This new premier category of the Challengers – explained Giorgio Di Palermo, director of the tournament – guarantees a high rate of quality for all the participants and represents an excellent opportunity for the young Azzurri on the launch pad on the tour. In addition, winning a tournament 175 could also help players dream big, not least a return to Turin in November.”

Three in Italy

—

This year, three Super Challenger 175s will take place in our country in addition to the usual lower tier events and prize pools. It is the most prestigious category among those left (a premium event, which adds up to the Challengers 50, 75, 100 and 125). A formula capable of attracting important players, as seen for example in Phoenix, where Matteo Berrettini chose to play after being eliminated in his Indian Wells debut. The first Italian Super Challenger will take place on the red clay of Cagliari from 1 to 7 May, in conjunction with the second week of the Masters 1000 in Madrid: an appointment also useful as preparation in view of the 80th Italy internationals. The women, on the other hand, will play a 175-point event in Florence.