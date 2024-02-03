Newborn in prison with his mother in Turin

Aslan isn't even a month old. Yet he is already behind bars. La Stampa writes this today, describing how the little boy is with his mother in the cell, “with the other inmates and the prison police officers who cuddle him and take care of him as if he were also a bit of their child”.

As the press says, “his mother, a twenty-nine-year-old nomad, is in Lorusso and Cutugno in Turin. Intercepted by the police near Ventimiglia, he had pending charges apparently for theft. So now she finds herself imprisoned waiting for a magistrate to rule on her fate. Aslan, the youngest of her six children, is secluded with her. Both without conviction.”

The Avs MP Grimaldi appeals to the Minister of Justice Nordio “to intervene”. The Democratic Party rises up. And through the head of Justice, Debora Serracchiani, asks the Keeper of the Seals to “report immediately to Parliament”. Also in Turin, in that penitentiary on the outskirts of the city which is dilapidated and overcrowded, there is another woman with two young children aged one and three, La Stampa always explains. She was arrested while returning from Belgium.