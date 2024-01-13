A newborn baby, closed in a plastic bag and with the placenta and umbilical cord still attached, was found this evening in a waste bin in Villanova Canavese, in the Turin area. The discovery was made by a 50-year-old worker who was attracted by the little boy's cries coming from the dumpster located near his home. Rescue services began immediately and the little boy was transported to hospital in Cirié, where he was taken care of by health workers. At the moment the newborn is not in danger of life. The police also intervened on site and, after having coordinated the transfer of the child to hospital, are now carrying out the necessary investigations. In the place where the newborn was found, there do not appear to be any surveillance systems present at the moment.

