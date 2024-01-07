Turin Naples live streaming, TV and probable lineups of the Serie A match

TURIN NAPLES STREAMING TV – Today, Sunday 7 January 2024, at 3 pm Torino and Napoli take the field at the Grande Torino stadium in Turin, a match valid for the 19th matchday of the 2023-2024 Serie A. Where to see Turin Naples live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the match in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Turin and Naples will be visible live on TV on the online platform DAZN. Extensive pre- and post-match scheduled with interviews with the protagonists and in-studio comments with various guests and experts. The kick-off of Torino Napoli is scheduled for 3pm today, Sunday 7 January 2024. In this article we have then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way . Also because, let's remember, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We have seen where to watch Torino Napoli on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable lineups? Let's see together what the two coaches' choices could be for today's match:

Turin (3-4-1-2): Milinkovic-Savic; Tameze, Good Morning, Rodriguez; Bellanova, Ricci, Ilic, Lazaro; Vlasic; Sanabria, Zapata.

Napoli (4-3-3): Gollini; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui; Cajuste, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Raspadori, Kvaratskhelia.

