The 2024 Turin Motor Show will be the occasion for the Italian debut of the Alpine A290, the new electric city car from the Dieppe brand that inaugurates the new course of the French brand, expanding the range that previously could only count on the A110 berlinetta. The car will be on display on September 13, 14 and 15 at the French car manufacturer’s stand in Piazza Castello.

Dimensions and design

The new Alpine A290 officially made its world debut during the 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans. The dimensions they speak of 3,990 mm in length, 1,820 mm in width and 1,520 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,530 mm: if we compare it to the Renault 5, it is 7 cm longer, 2 cm more winged and 5 cm wider. From a design point of view, the first element that catches the eye is the exclusive light signaturecomposed of four headlights, as on all Alpines, which here feature cruciform motifs reminiscent of rally cars and which automatically activate a welcome sequence when the Keyless Entry key is detected. But this is just one of the many distinctive details of the new Alpine A290: elsewhere we find, for example, the wide fenders, the side skirts defined by a thin edge in body colour, the warm titanium or satin blue roof profile, the French flag on the C-pillar, the black shark antenna, the logo on the fenders and the belt line and the black lacquered fenders. At the rear, however, the oversized spoiler is absent: Alpine has decided to focus on a ducktail at the tailgate. Finally, 19″ wheels are offered as standard.

The interior of the Alpine A290

Sportiness on the outside therefore, but also inside the cockpitThe scene is captured by the 10.25″ driver display located behind the steering wheel and the 10.1″ central display dedicated to the infotainment system, while on the passenger side we find the backlit model name. As for the connectivityboth Google Maps GPS navigation with Route Planner for electric vehicles and the Google Assistant voice assistant are standard across the range. Finally, the Alpine Telemetrics function allows the driver to access three large categories of services for the car: Live Data (which displays driving data with four different themes), Coaching and Challenges. Chapter spaciousness: The new A290 enjoys a generous 326-litre boot and features five doors for easy access to the five seats, although at first glance there doesn’t appear to be much legroom for rear passengers.

Engine and autonomy

The powertrain of the GT Performance and GTS versions of the model delivers 220 HP of total power (180 HP in the basic and GT Premium versions) and 300 Nm of maximum torque, for a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.4 seconds against a weight of 1,479 kg. More generally, the new Alpine A290 is characterized by a low center of gravity and dedicated suspension, thanks above all to the use of the multilink rear axle. Finally, there are four driving modes available to the driver: Save, Normal, Sport, Perso, with this last mode allowing to adjust in a personalized way not only the level of steering assistance and the accelerator response, but also the ambient lighting and the engine sound with Alpine Drive Sound. From the engine to the battery, a 52 kWh unit that provides a WLTP autonomy of about 380 kmalthough this last data is not yet definitive as it is to be confirmed in the homologation phase. The heat pump is included to optimize the temperature of the passenger compartment and preserve autonomy. 100 kW direct current rapid charging is available, which allows the car to go from 15 to 80% within 30 minutes or recover up to 150 km WLTP in 15 minutes. The transalpine car manufacturer has announced the opening of orders for the compact EV, with the price list starting from 38,700 euros for the GT version.