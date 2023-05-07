Today morning, before the match against Turin, the Monza management went up to Superga to commemorate the victims of the Superga tragedy a few days after the commemoration of the 74th anniversary of their death. The Brianza club documented the visit on social media, accompanying the images of the visit with a message: “Honor to the Grande Torino”. The sporting director of Monza, Adriano Galliani, then placed a bunch of red roses at the foot of the memorial stone in memory of the fallen and left a Monza scarf together with the numerous collections near the tombstone.