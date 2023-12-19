Salvini inaugurates the Turin-Lyon tunnel construction site

Yesterday the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini was in Val di Susa to inaugurate the Italian construction site of the Turin – Lyon base tunnel. There is also a scheduled date for the departure of the first high-speed train: 2032. “It will be a special year, if everything goes as it should with respect to everything that is in the works, for Italy it could be the the year of the shot thanks to the vision of those who never gave up”.

“2032 – he continued – means the first train between Turin and Lyon, the first train between Fortezza and Innsbruck, and since tonight the Senate Budget Committee gave the OK to the economic maneuver which therefore arrives in the Chamber, also the first train , not between Messina and Reggio Calabria, but between Palermo, Rome, Milan, Berlin and Stockholm”.

In short, major strategic infrastructures, such as the Turin – Lyon project, but not only that, are not just infrastructure projects but represent a vision of Europe. A vision, like that of the Strait Bridge, which aims to unite peoples and make the EU's dictates come true which often remain only on paper, like so many beautiful words that are chased but never come true. As usual, yesterday too the sad group of four protestors gathered at the entrance of the tunnel and railed with chants and slogans against the vice-president of the Council.

But in reality the phenomenon is not political but ideological. The writer, for example, recalls that when in 2008 he was advisor for Major Works to the Minister of Infrastructure Antonio di Pietro, the situation was identical, nothing has changed and the “No Everything” are always present to block any initiative, regardless of what he said Toto.

In fact, it is not normal to be surrounded by the police to carry out a public activity that brings well-being, peace and prosperity, uniting peoples and territories that are distant but are part of the same large European family, beyond fences and borders, precisely a “Europe of peoples”.

Salvini: “The ecological transition is done with infrastructures like the TAV, not with the electric scooter”

Salvini wanted to clarify this concept: «It is not normal that there are hundreds of women and men from the police force defending the construction site. It's not like a normal country but we will solve this problem too. Many years ago there were also those who contested the Autostrada del Sole. Years pass and the t-shirts change, today they are called No Tav, No Tap and even no Mose, a work that saved Venice.” And then again on the environment: «Such an infrastructure can cause some disadvantages, it is clear, but I tell the mayor of Chiomonte that we are working with RFI to close with the compensations. The ecological transition, however, is not achieved by riding around Turin on an electric scooter, but with works like this that Europe is asking us to complete.”

The mayor of Turin Stefano Lo Russo declared: «I won't hide my emotion for this moment. I thank Telt and a thought goes to Mario Virano whom we remember with affection and gratitude. With this work we move transport from rubber to rails. The train is the most ecological means of transport there is and the railway is the best omen for our land. The president of the Piedmont Region did not hide his satisfaction: “Today is a historic day, when I became president of the Region this work was blocked like many strategic works in Piedmont, but today it is at full speed and the process is now irreversible. This is the Piedmont that we like and which will soon be at the center of all international transport.”

