Turin, little girl falls from the fifth floor of a building. She was saved by a bystander-hero who grabbed her

She is miraculously alive there 5-year-old girl fell from the fifth floor of a building in via Nizza 389, on the outskirts of Turin this morning, Saturday 26 August.

The little girl was transported, conscious, to the Regina Margherita children’s hospital. It would have been a boy who was looking out from the balcony of a building opposite to draw attention to the little girl in danger. When he saw the little girl looking dangerously, he started screaming. Mattia Aguzzi, 37-year-old employee who was passing on the street with his girlfriend witnessed the scene and, when the little girl fell a few seconds later, he caught her and cushioned the impact as a small crowd followed the drama from the sidewalk and nearby homes.

The girl, who was at home with her parents, remained hanging from the balcony before falling, was hospitalized but it’s not life threatening. The “hero”, passed under observation to the CTO for a suspected trauma to the chest and arms, told what happened from his point of view: “I closed my eyes and I hoped”.

