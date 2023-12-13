Alex Pompa sentenced, the decision of the Court of Assizes of Appeal of Turin

Foiling yet another feminicide, that of his own mother, was not enough for Alex Pompatoday Cotoia, which today was condemned to 6 years, 2 months and 20 days in prison for stabbing to death his violent father in Collegno on 30 April 2020. The sentence was pronounced by Court of Assizes of Appeal of Turin.

In the first instance Alex had been acquitted on the grounds of self-defence, the Court of Assizes of Appeal had instead raised a question of legitimacy and the case ended up in the Constitutional Court, arguing that 14 years in prison for Alex was too much. Today the conviction sentence. Alex, as required by law, was declared “unworthy to succeed his father”. As a result of the sentence, he will have to compensate the victim's brother, who is a civil party, by paying a provisional amount of 30 thousand euros. THE judges also ordered the transmission of the statements made by the mother and brother to the prosecutor's office.

Alex Pompa, the defense: “Incomprehensible sentence, difficult to accept”

“Incomprehensible” and “difficult to accept”. Thus the defense lawyer, Claudio Strata, comments

the sentence. The reference, in particular, is to the transmission of documents to the prosecutor's office so that the testimonies of the accused's mother and brother can be evaluated. “The two – observes the criminal lawyer – had already been heard separately on the same night as the crime. For the judges of first instance they had been considered reliable. The judges of Appeal had a different opinion. And this is difficult to accept”.

“Alex must be acquitted because he saved our lives. If we want something to change, if we want to prevent women from continuing to die and there are no more cases like that of Giulia (Cecchettin, ed), the sentence cannot be this”. This is what Loris Pompa, brother of the young man condemned by the Court of Assizes of Appeal of Turin to 6 years, two months and 20 days of imprisonment for the murder of his father, declared. “We absolutely disagree and will move forward,” he concluded.

Alex Pompa, mother Maria: “I wonder if anyone would have cared if I had been yet another woman killed”

“Alex – said his mother, Maria – is not a murderer. At this point I wonder if anyone would have really cared if I had been yet another woman killed.”

