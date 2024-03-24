He dies from an Islamic exorcism: his relatives and imam arrested

Another case of a victim of exorcism after the Altavilla Milicia massacre. This time it happens in the Turin area, where a 43-year-old man died due to a “cerebral and multiorgan anoxic syndrome resulting from acute respiratory failure”. The victim, of North African origin, died last February 10 in Salassa, in the Turin area, during an exorcism rite.

According to the reconstruction of the investigators, while the victim was in a state of psychophysical alteration due to taking cocaine, with his hands and feet tied, three people – uncle, brother and wife of the victim – caused his death through violent mechanical asphyxiation using a soft object pressed on his face. The 43-year-old's family, convinced that the man was possessed by demons, had already subjected him to other rites. The one on February 10th proved fatal, with the culprits – as demonstrated by the environmental interceptions – trying to hide elements useful to the investigation.

Among those arrested for the murder, in addition to relatives, there is also the imam of Cuorgnè, a 52-year-old originally from Morocco, a reference figure for the Islamic community in the area. After the news of the three arrests, the 'Iftar street' event, promoted by the Canavese Islamic Community and the Municipality of Cuorgnè, was postponed to “invite all citizens to share the spirit” of Ramadan, “its rites, its flavors and the his spirit”.