Turin, kidnapped and raped at home: nightmare night for a young escort

A night of terror. It is the one experienced by a 25-year-old escort, kidnapped and raped in her house in Turin between 6 and 7 September. The attacker was identified after two days: he is a 38-year-old Moroccan citizen who has been in Italy for several years. He showed up at the apartment after responding to an advert published by the young woman of Brazilian origin. As soon as he entered the house, he exchanged a few words then, once he entered the bedroom, he forced her to undergo more sexual intercourse by threatening her with a knife.

In the complaint, the woman said she tried to escape several times, struggling with the man, but was unable to do so. According to what La Repubblica reports, the man stole her cell phone and other objects and locked her in her room. She would have been freed, in the early hours of dawn, by the neighbors who would have heard her screams.

The investigators managed to trace the attacker thanks to a detail remembered by the victim: the man had arrived in a taxi. After acquiring images from the surveillance cameras, investigators managed to get to the 38-year-old, who denied the charges of sexual assault, kidnapping and theft. During the hearing to validate the arrest, he declared that an argument arose with the woman over the agreed price for the sexual intercourse. According to his story, a protector also appeared in the house.