A sensational, violent quarrel between the Torino coach Ivan Juric and the sporting director Davide Vagnati. The close fight is staged in the grenade retreat, as documented by a video posted on social media. Vagnati and Juric insult each other and almost come to blows, providentially divided by a third person in the parking lot. “Don’t raise my voice”, shouts Vagnati between mutual insults. The ds and the coach come into contact between accusations and offenses. In the excitement, reference is also made to “that head of c ….”: the phrase could refer to President Urbano Cairo.