Journalist beaten in Turin, fifth attacker caught: he is a 33-year-old with no criminal record and a CasaPound activist

The attackers’ toll Andrea Jolyjournalist of The print attacked from CasaPound militants outside their circle in Turin, he goes up to five. In fact, today, Friday 26 July, it was identified and reported For personal injury the fifth man to have taken part in the attack, which took place last Saturday and was triggered by some images taken by the journalist. It is a 33 year old with no criminal record part of the group of neo-fascist extremists. It has been identified by the Digos of Turin after the search of his home in Chivasso, in the Turin area. The investigators, coordinated by the prosecutor Paolo Scafi, are of the opinion that the 33-year-old was part of the group of attackers, composed in all of about 7 people.

Maurizio Galiano and Igor Bosonin (Image source: social)



Turin police identified the other men within this week. They are Euclid Lined And Maurizio Galianoaged 45 and 53, both from Turin, Marco Berra35 years old from Cuneo, and Igor Bosonin46 years old from Ivrea, a long-time friend of Rigato and Galiano. They are all faces known to the policeTheir identification was possible thanks to the CCTV footage who filmed the beating in Via Cellini where the club is located Ace of Wands of the Turin group of CasaPound. Also fundamental are the searches in the homes of the 5 men and the seizure of the clothes worn that evening. They are all under investigation for the crimes of personal injuries and private violence for trivial reasons. At the moment, no other aggravating circumstances have been contested.