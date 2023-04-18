Among the greats, only Juve and Napoli have had higher outlays than the grenades in the last three transfer market sessions

From our correspondent Mario Pagliara

Fifty million nine hundred thousand euros. In the recent three transfer market sessions, i.e. in the last year, Torino has spent almost fifty-one million on the purchase of new players. A volume of investments in many cases higher than the big ones in Serie A, adding up the figures for the January 2022, summer 2022 and winter 2023 windows. It thus turns out that, in the period, Toro spent more than Inter (50 million), Milan (43), Lazio (42.7) and Rome (10.5). That is more than the reigning Italian champion team (the Rossoneri), surpassing the four clubs that represent the two most important cities in the country (Milan and Rome). From the comparison with the greats of the Italian championship, only Juventus (142.3) and Napoli (74.5) recorded higher exits. The grenades are in third place in the calendar year (from January 2022 to January 2023) for millions of euros invested in the market, between and ahead of clubs that, during the season, participated in European competitions benefiting from the revenues guaranteed by the Cups . See also The countries with the best women's football in the world

Juric’s words — Rereading these figures, the words expressed by the coach of Toro, Ivan Juric, in the last weekend begin to fill with content. On the eve of the match with Salernitana, the coach had drawn up a mini-balance going as far as self-criticism. “With what President Cairo has made available to us we could have done better – said Juric -. For the first time in the last four seasons, I say that as a coach together with my staff, the medical staff and all the other components, we could have done more.” A concept reiterated even after the draw with the Campania players: “The property has spent many millions – he added -, granting me and my staff absolute freedom and everything that is necessary to be able to work well”.

Not just Ilic — In the recent three market sessions, Toro has therefore spent 50.9 million against only three transfers: Bremer to Juventus, Lukic to Fulham and Segre to Palermo (the latter for five hundred thousand euros). Numbers in hand, all the resources obtained from sales have been reinvested in the purchase of new players and even more. The most expensive was Ilic, taken from Verona in January ’23 for 17 million (including commissions): it was the most expensive deal of last January in Serie A, also the highest paid in the history of Toro in winter. Not just Ilic. Earlier, on January 22, Ricci (8.5 million) and Seck (3.5 million) were purchased. Schuurs (9.5) hit in the summer, then Pellegri (4), Ilkhan (4.5), Miranchuk whose loan cost 1 million, Bayeye (0.5), Radonjic (2). Last winter: the 400 thousand euros for the loan from Gravillon enter the account. See also Cairo: "The next Lega president will have to be a shared profile"

Worth double — Just yesterday, Torino published its 2022 financial statements on its official website. The grenades “cut” the financial year on the calendar year (not on the sports season), which closed with a loss of 6.8 million, although containing the proceeds from the sale of Bremer. He is the fifth in a row in the red after the pandemic championships, which cost Toro overall losses of around 60 million. Despite this, in this year the property has invested strongly and more than many big A: considering the -60 million legacy of Covid, the 51 million spent on the market today are worth double. There is another interesting figure that emerged from the 2022 financial statements: compared to a turnover of 73 million (net of capital gains), Toro spent in 2022 (the first six months refer to the 21-22 season, the second half to 22-23) the beauty of 65 million for personnel costs. A voice mainly occupied by the signings of players and coaches of the first team. Behind Juric’s phrase “what President Cairo has made available to us” is a mountain of money. See also Baldassare, the dog abandoned by his family because he "stinks". Let's help him find his happy ending, he is in Turin

April 18, 2023 (change April 18, 2023 | 09:54)

