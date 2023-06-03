Torino Inter live streaming, TV and probable formations of the Serie A match

TURIN INTER STREAMING TV – Today, Saturday 3 June 2023, at 18.30 Turin and Inter take the field at the Grande Torino stadium in Turin, a match valid for the 38th and final day of the 2022-2023 Serie A. Where to see Torino Inter live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Turin and Inter will be visible live on the online platform DAZN. Extensive pre and post match forecast with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. The kick-off of Torino Inter is scheduled for 18.30 today, Saturday 3 June 2023. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a way totally legal. Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We have seen where to see Torino Inter on TV and live streaming, but who is playing? What are the likely lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

Turin (3-4-2-1): Milinkovic-Savic; Djidji, Schuurs, Good morning; Singo, Ilic, Ricci, Rodriguez; Miranchuk, Vlasic; Sanabria.

Inter Milan (3-5-2): Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, De Vrij, Acerbi; Bellanova, Barella, Asllani, Gagliardini, Gosens; Dzeko, Lukaku.

