The penalty not granted to Andrea Belotti after having suffered a clear foul by Andrea Ranocchia in Turin-Inter remains one of the most serious refereeing errors of this championship. Designator Gianluca Rocchi is back on the episode. “The decision taken on the pitch by the referee and the Var on Torino-Inter? Being a very strong Var, referee Massa, who was in fact at the Var and managed the technology, instinctively let himself be guided by the first decision of the ‘Guide referee on the pitch. That is, he did not carry out an accurate search of the images which instead had to be done. A serious mistake, but we will not lose a very good referee like him “.