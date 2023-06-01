Torino-Inter is one of the previews on Saturday of the 38th and final day of Serie A: the match seen by the bookies

I grenade to greet their fans after one of the best seasons in recent years, the nerazzurri in a sort of “refinement” in view of the most important match of the decade, the Champions League final against Manchester City on 10 June. At the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Torino-Inter closes the two teams’ Serie A season: let’s find out the prediction and odds for the match.

THE TORINO-INTER PREDICTION — The current situation leads us to think that it will be an open match, in which defensive tactics will give way to offensive light-heartedness. Torino and Inter are two teams in excellent form: the grenades have scored in eight consecutive matches, Inter in 12, of which they have won 10. In these last 12 matches played by the nerazzurri, on eight occasions the Over 2.5. The idea is, in conclusion, that both can score and that at least three goals will be scored in the match. The odds that include the Combo Goal + Over2.5 are quoted at 1.92 on Snai, 1.98 on Better, Sisal and Planetwin365, and 2.20 on bet365. See also Harold Rivera clings to Santa Fe and clarifies rumors: "I have not resigned"

TURIN-INTER THE ODDS — At Inter, a large turnover is expected in view of the Champions League final. The one against Turin is not an important match in the economy of seasonal goals and the intention is to preserve and risk as little as possible. Torino, who want to greet their fans with a positive result and keep a European hope (it will depend on a series of joints and results also linked to the European finals), are therefore favourites, listed at 2.30 on DaznBet, Betfair, Goldbet, Novibet and Betway and at 2.35 on StarCasinó Bet and Sportbet.

The victory of the guests, who would repeat the success of the first leg, can be played at 3.50 on SportBet, bet365, LeoVegas and Vincitu. The X sign, however, is found on the blackboard at 3.10 on SportBet, Betfair and Sisal. That both will score is quoted at 1.70 on bet365 and 1.75 on LeoVegas, unlike the No Goal playable even at 2.20 on Betfair. Great balance on the Over/Under 2.5 sign. At least three goals on the blackboard at 1.80 on Sisal, Planetwin365 and Betfair and at 1.91 on bet365; less than three goals listed at 1.91 on Betfair and bet365 and at 1.95 on Snai. See also FIFA 23, the announcement infuriates players: "we ask for an explanation"

RECORD SEASON: SANABRIA MARKER? — Considering the probable and massive turnover that Inzaghi should implement for his Inter, there are still many doubts about the attacking duo that will drop from the first minute among the Nerazzurri ranks. Few doubts, however, for Ivan Juric. The striker in Turin is Antonio Sanabria, who this year has already surpassed his personal record for goals in a championship and reached 12. That he can also repeat himself against Inter is playable at 2.50 on Better and Sisal, 2.60 on Planetwin365 and 2.87 at bet365.

June 1, 2023 (change June 1, 2023 | 12:24)

