Ilaria Salis, the protest of the inmates of the Turin prison: “Why her and not us?”

Ilaria Salt ended up in the sights of the inmates of the Turin women’s prison who wrote a letter asking “those who were outraged by the Ilaria Salis’s detention conditions to do the same for all those who are confined in Italy“. Then they launch a provocation: “Now nominate us all“. The same MEP, elected with Avs, responds to these accusations. “Those girls, those women, – Salis tells La Stampa – they are absolutely right. They have my full solidarity. I read that they are ready to undertake a hunger strike, that is, to implement a form of extreme protest. Which puts at risk the health and the body, the only thing left to a prisoner. They have all my solidarity because overcrowding is reaching extreme levels. In Milan we are at two hundred percent. I want to relaunch their appeal. They are brave women. There is no more time to waste. Either we intervene now or the lives of other prisoners are at risk“.

Salis also returns to his imprisonment in Hungary. “I do not have never thought of killing myself. But I feel like saying – Salis continues to La Stampa – that I understand that kind of desperation. I understand that other people are led to to make that extreme gesturebecause prison makes you exhausted. I always thought I would move on. But I was lucky because I had a network of solidarity, that’s the difference. When you’re alone, everything changes. Faced with the suicide bulletin – continues Salis – I feel bad. I feel angry towards a society that has as its the only paradigm is a punitive and oppressive prison. I feel solidarity with the prisoners. Italy is going backwards. Reforms should serve to improve things, at least in theory. And to improve prison, there is only one thing to do: make it more humane. But the government decree instead strengthens the punitive logicin practice it leaves the prisoners in the conditions we know. No room for restorative justice“.