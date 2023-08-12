Everything about Juric’s team: from the starting lineup to set-piece takers, to buying advice, everything you need to know about the grenade

Francis Calvi

Juric’s starters will largely be the same as last season. On the right wing has arrived Bellanova, fresh from the parenthesis with Inter. There is in midfield Tameze, reinforcement who can play both in front of the defense and behind the striker. Juric has known him since his days in Verona, where he fielded him 35 times during 2020/2021. The Cameroonian will find space.

who to take and who to avoid — Schuurs And Good morningessential for Juric, guarantee excellent marks: the former closed 2022/2023 with a FM of 6.27, the latter with 6.3. Sanabria (12 goals and 4 assists last season) is ideal as a second/third slot in a fantasy trident. Few goals from the halfbacks: it's better to focus on the wingers, who are often called upon to conclude offensive actions.

possible surprises — The quality of Karamoh (16 appearances and 4 goals last year) has been known since the days of Inter: this could be the year of consecration.

THE PROBABLE FORMATION OF TURIN — (3-4-2-1) – Milinkovic-Savic; Djidji, Schuurs, Good morning; Bellanova, Ricci, Ilic, Rodriguez; Tameze, Radonjic; Sanabria.

ballots — Bellanova/Singo on the right, Tameze/Karamoh on the trocar.

shooter hierarchy — Penalty kicks: Sanabria. Free kicks: Ilic, Rodriguez, Ricci.