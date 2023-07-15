New frontier of robotic surgery at the Molinette hospital in Turin. A young woman was saved at the university thoracic surgery of the Città della Salute in the Piedmontese capital thanks to the removal of “an enormously sized thymic tumor”, announced by the university hospital, performing “for the first time a mini-surgery invasive with the use of the robot”. In the operating room, a 39-year-old patient from Turin, “suffering from a 13-centimeter tumor that occupied most of the chest. A tumor of the size that had never before been removed with a minimally invasive robotic surgical technique”.

“With 3 small incisions on the chest of about 1 cm – explains Paraskevas Lyberis of the University Thoracic Surgery directed by Enrico Ruffini – we completed the thymo-thymomectomy operation which with traditional techniques would have required a cut of about 15-20 centimeters on the chest and a sternotomy, with a longer and more painful postoperative course“. So instead “the operated patient returned home just 3 days after the operation and in excellent general condition“, say the doctors.

Increasingly – a note from the Aou recalls – robots are used in the operating room to make operations less invasive, safer and without complications. In this case the challenge was to be able to remove such a large tumor, located above the heart and aorta, using the robot guided by the thoracic surgeon.

Lyberis and Francesco Guerrera, also from the University Thoracic Surgery, used a modified surgical technique, making use of the robot, through the use of new fluorescent tracers which made it possible to remove the large chest mass, without leaving any residue or damaging the lungs and heart. Given the large size of the tumor – describes the Città della Salute – it was necessary to perform a small additional substernal incision to be able to extract it, thanks to the collaboration of Simone Arolfo of the university general surgery directed by Mario Morino.

This intervention so complex – underlines the Aou – was carried out with the advanced robotic technologies supplied to the Molinette hospital, which primarily guarantee great surgical precision and a reduction in the risk of bleeding due to rupture of large vessels. The technique, being minimally invasive, also offers the advantage of reducing post-operative pain, hospitalization days and aesthetic impact.