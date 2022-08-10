Monza-Turin odds, the Lombards for the first time in Serie A and host the grenades: who is the favorite? How many goals will be scored? And the exact result?

Monza lands in Serie A full of enthusiasm and starts from a very fascinating internal challenge. On the first day of the championship there is the Torino of Ivan Juric, who arrives at the new season with an extra Vlasic. The Croatian has just arrived from West Ham and can be an interesting reinforcement for the grenade midfield. Speaking of reinforcements, Monza gave it all in this summer of celebration after the promotion to Serie A.

How they arrive – And the Monza transfer market does not end here, with Petagna, Rovella and Marì ready to move to the Stroppa team. Both teams are divided between market and pitch, therefore: Serie A is coming but both Monza and Turin have already made their debut this season, with the first round of the Italian Cup passed respectively against Frosinone and Palermo. The Lombards won 3-2 thanks to Gytkjaer’s goal in the final, the grenades spread in the second half closing the match 3-0 after a tie at half-time. See also Dybala-Juve, an unfinished love: and Inter becomes the right solution ...

Previous – There are 20 challenges between Turin and Monza, with the balance clearly in favor of the grenade: 12 wins against one, with seven draws. The two teams meet again after having met the last time in Serie B 2000/01, with a double success for Toro: 3-2 in Lombardy and 2-1 in Piedmont. The last draw dates back to 3-3 in April ’99 in the cadet championship, while Monza’s only success was on 3 June ’90, again in Serie B: 2-0 with a brace from Edi Bivi.

The point about odds – According to the bookmakers, there is a great balance between the 1 and 2 mark: the success of the hosts is given at 2.70 by Betfair, at 2.62 by LeoVegas, at 2.60 by GoldBet; Torino’s victory is given at 2.80 by LeoVegas, at 2.78 by Novibet and at 2.75 by Snai; as for the draw, the highest odds are Bet365’s 3.40, followed by GoldBet and Better’s 3.30. The bookmakers are betting on the fact that it will be a game not rich in goals: the Under 2.5 is given at 1.72 from Bet365, GoldBet and Better, while the Over at 2.12 from LeoVegas, at 2.10 from Bet365 and 2.05 from Pokerstars. See also The line-up of FC Barcelona if all the signings are made: a great team with Haaland at the helm

Exact result – As for the exact result, the bookmakers are betting on 1-1: the odds are 6.50 for Bet365, 6.10 for LeoVegas and 6.00 for Snai. Then we find the success of Monza 1-0 (8.25 for Snai, 8.00 for LeoVegas and 7.50 for Bet365) and the same result but in favor of Turin, given at 8.75 by Snai, at 8.50 by LeoVegas and at 8.20 by GoldBet.

August 10, 2022 (change August 10, 2022 | 21:18)

